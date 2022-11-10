ATHENS — A comprehensive plan approved by the Athens Planning Commission this week has been years in the making, and two recently hired city planners will have a major role in its implementation.
Erin Tidwell, 29, was hired as the chief Athens city planner on Oct. 17. She previously worked for Athens for 3½ years as a technical coordinator and then a planner, but most recently was the principal planner for Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments.
Tidwell said the master plan provides the two-person Planning Department with the best available input from the public.
“At the end of the day our job is to implement the public’s vision. We’re here to make sure that the community is a representation of that public vision,” she said. “I think we’re going to try to prioritize projects that really speak to that comprehensive plan.”
Tidwell received her bachelor's in geography with a concentration in urban regional and environmental planning from the University of Alabama. She earned her master’s in urban and regional planning from Alabama A&M.
Paige Parker, 24, was hired as an Athens planner on Aug. 28. She was previously the lead account manager for a sales company. Parker received her bachelor’s in environmental science from Auburn University.
Tidwell said implementation of the new master plan, which the Planning Commission unanimously adopted Monday, will improve the quality of life in the city.
“We have this new comprehensive plan and we’re going to go through some of the suggestions in it about what we can tackle coming up,” she said. “It kind of speaks to all of these things and how we’re going to grow over the next 20 years.”
Tidwell said the plan, labeled the "Athens 2040 Pathways to Excellence Comprehensive Plan," is publicly driven.
“We have this vision that we’re working toward, and the public helped us. Actually, the public crafted this vision of what they want to see their community look like,” she said.
The 217-page master plan provides guidance on numerous issues. With respect to housing, for example, it recommends that the city take steps to encourage development of more affordable housing, including mid-priced single-family homes, cottage homes, town homes and apartments. It also prioritizes the development of mixed-use developments and recommends changes to the zoning code to provide for more diversified housing.
Transportation issues are prominent in the plan, with recommendations for a better network of sidewalks and biking paths, more greenways, a bypass running from U.S. 31 in south Athens to U.S. 72 west of existing city limits, and improvement of 22 intersections.
The plan needs to be looked at holistically, Tidwell said.
“It all goes into quality of life, how much development we can support, how much intensity of use we can support with our current infrastructure,” she said. “It involves our school systems, our public uses, different public services.”
Tidwell said the plan involves the whole city.
“We have to take what that (plan) says and look at it across our entire city to see what we can achieve and the best way we can bring that vision to life with the resources we have available,” she said.
The two planners will also be tackling other projects.
“Obviously Pryor Park is one of our capital projects we’re looking at," Tidwell said. "Then there’s also some other things we’re going to look at like looking at what the (comprehensive) plan tells us based on the public input, maybe some zoning updates,” she said.
Parker said they are still figuring out the time frame of future projects.
“I think maybe internally we’re still figuring out what’s feasible to do this year, what’s feasible to do in the next five years and then what we really want to have completed by 2040,” she said. “As much as we’d like to have everything done within the next year, you can’t do it overnight.”
Tidwell said implementation of the master plan and other projects will benefit from the fact that her department and other city departments are in the process of adopting new software.
“It will make it so much easier for developers to submit and go through plan review,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell said their biggest challenge is the city's population growth, but it is also the greatest asset.
“Making sure we are reviewing everything and giving adequate attention to everything that’s in front of us as the city does grow (is important),” she said. “I think we’re well positioned though at this point to handle that growth well.”
Parker agrees that growth is the biggest challenge and said the city is managing it well.
“Trying to ensure that we grow in a responsible manner,” Tidwell said is a goal. “And that we retain that quality of life we’ve always been known for here in Athens.”
Parker said she and Tidwell have done extensive work explaining the master plan to the public.
“Making sure that we know how to communicate what the document is saying to the public who might not understand planning terms,” she said.
