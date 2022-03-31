ATHENS — The new Jimmy Gill Park will be finished once sod is laid and playground equipment for small children is installed.
Christy Gill, daughter of the late city councilman for whom the park is named, said she drove by the park recently and was pleased with progress on it.
There is playground equipment already at the park, but it's for older children and Gill welcomed the extra equipment.
“Any addition will always add to any park," she said.
The added equipment will go on the south side of the park between two small pavilions. The Athens City Council voted unanimously earlier this month to appropriate up to $50,000 for the equipment.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the equipment will make the park stand out. He said there is no estimated time for when the playground equipment will arrive due to supply chain issues.
He said workers were finishing the walking trail around the pond at the park recently.
"It’s just putting crushed rock down,” Marks said.
Gill said she believes her father, who died in 2016, would be proud of the new park even though it had to relocate from Sanderfer Road to Hine Street. Automotive supplier Toyota Boshoku built a facility on the previous site. She also said her father would be pleased that the park is still on the south side of Alabama 72 where he wanted it for his constituents' convenience.
