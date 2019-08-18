ATHENS — Athens State’s new president, who started the job two weeks ago, said he was drawn to the state’s only upper-division institution by its mission to help students complete their degrees.
“I wanted to be part of an institution that was responsive to some of the labor market issues we have in our society in that we have a need for many more people to have college degrees or certificates of value,” said Philip Way. “I think Athens State is a university that is really aptly placed to deliver to the state and to employers what they need.
“We’re an institution here that can help students finish up their education. It excites me personally.”
Way came to Athens State from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, where he was provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. He was also interim president there for a year.
He said Athens State can benefit several types of students. The university's Adult Degree Program is designed for people who have been out of school for a while and want to return for a degree, he said, and students with an associate’s degree from a community college can transfer to Athens State for their junior and senior years.
“More and more, professions are looking for people with master’s degrees, and we’ve got a number of master’s programs that can help people not only achieve their personal goals but help society get the kind of labor force it needs,” Way said.
Online graduate programs are offered in global logistics and supply chain management, religious studies and career and technical education.
Way, a native of London, was working on a doctorate in industrial and business studies at the University of Warwick in England, when he applied for the Frank Knox Memorial Fellowship and Visiting Fellowship at Harvard University. After he completed the fellowship, he was offered a number of jobs in the United States and chose to stay in academics, joining the University of Cincinnati, where he spent more than 20 years, mostly as a faculty member in the Department of Economics.
He was also associate provost for undergraduate programs and senior associate dean of arts and sciences of the school of business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“I think being provost at Slippery Rock and in particular being interim president for a year has made it much easier to transition to this presidency here,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve learned what to do and what not to do to be successful.”
Athens State’s board of trustees voted 8-0 in May to hire Way. There were 75 applicants for the job, and Way was among four finalists selected by a presidential search committee after reviewing the applicants and interviewing the top 10 candidates. He received a compensation package of $323,584 a year, including a salary of $280,000.
“Athens State is a unique university, and I think (Way) grasped how we can be successful and be a leader in the state and region,” said Macke Mauldin, a member of the school’s board of trustees since the board's inception in 2012.
“He was an inspiration to us,” said Mauldin, the board’s vice chairman.
Attracting students
One priority for Way is growing the enrollment, and the goal for the fall semester, which starts Monday, is 3,075 students and 28,539 credit hours.
The number of students enrolled as of Friday was 3,041, compared to 3,037 on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, according to university data. Credit hours reached 28,850, compared to 28,452 on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
The number of new enrolled students was ahead of last year by 6%, figures show.
Final numbers will be available Sept. 3, according to university spokesman Chris Latham.
“It’s not just a case of bigger is better,” Way said. “It makes financial sense” to spread the school’s fixed costs across a larger student body. “It helps to keep the costs of college down. And we want to be a good value for students.”
Sarah McAbee, the university’s vice president for enrollment and student support services, said a recruiting team stays busy, reaching out to people who are close to transferring to upper division courses — like dual enrollment or advanced placement students in high school or people with some college credit.
“We want to make sure we’re letting them know about that option,” McAbee said.
Faculty members are also looking at a number of potential areas for additional degrees, Way said.
“Part of the visioning we’re going to have to do is to figure out what is our identity, what are we trying to be in the future, what are our areas of excellence,” Way said. “It’s not up to me to define that. We have to move forward as a university with me getting the input from all constituencies.”
Gov. Kay Ivey has set a goal of adding 500,000 workers with post high school training or degrees to the state’s labor force by 2025.
Way said one of the challenges in reaching that goal in terms of the number of students is a matter of demographics.
“In the year 2025, we’re going to see a demographic cliff, and the numbers drop off precipitously in terms of the number of people who are of high school age,” Way said. “It will affect us in 2027, so we need to be ready with appropriate degree programs and strategies to recruit people.”
Way believes Athens State is likely to see more competition from four-year schools looking to recruit students transferring from community colleges.
“Whereas Athens State could rely on a steady supply of people coming to the university here, we have to work harder at it because they’ll be tempted to go to four-year schools who have stepped up and enhanced their recruiting in the community colleges,” Way said.
Way welcomes new challenges, though.
“I’ve told people, it’s rather like when you have a plant in the pot,” he said. “It grows and it grows and then it becomes limited, the roots can’t expand. I needed to be re-potted. I needed to go to a place where I could be re-planted and spread my roots and continue to grow.”
Becoming an 'anchor'
With an academic background in economics and human resources, “I’m really concerned with the employees,” Way said. “If you have engaged and satisfied employees, that has an impact on the students and you get good customer service essentially."
One of his priorities wherever he’s worked has been to create what he called a “constructive culture, where people are committed to the goals of the institution. They feel like they’re growing and developing, they’re getting opportunities to learn new things, they have a good relationship with their supervisor and they get on well with their peers.
“If we can get all four of those things in place — and I believe we’re almost there anyway — I think that will have a good impact on the attractiveness of the place.”
Way plans several initiatives as classes resume for he and his wife, Cheryl, to get to know the school’s employees and students.
Welcome-back breakfasts are planned for employees, faculty and staff, and Way wants to set up a series of lunches with student groups and clubs, tentatively called “Wednesdays with the Ways.”
“I’m not going to sit in my ivory tower in a separate building down at the end of campus,” he said. “That’s the way good things happen, when you have good relationships on campus.”
Way sees Athens State becoming an “anchor institution” for the region, playing an anchor role in a number of ways.
“We can do it through the (Alabama Center for the Arts) for arts and culture,” he said. “We’ve got a summit coming up on education and how we can help the education sector K-12 enhance what it does. And I believe that we’ve got the same kind of opportunities in economic development.
The Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur, a collaborative effort among Athens State, Calhoun, the city of Decatur and Morgan County, offers college courses that lead to associate’s and bachelor’s degrees.
“We need to do a number of things yet to get to that status of being an anchor institution, but that’s my dream,” Way said.
