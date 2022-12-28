Most local law enforcement agencies won't set up checkpoints on New Year's Eve, but they said those drinking alcohol that night should have a plan for not driving.
Athens police Capt. Brett Constable said his department will have at least its normal strength out patrolling on New Year’s Eve.
“We really hope people will be conscientious and not ruin their lives or someone else’s,” Constable said.
Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said while deputies might not create checkpoints Saturday night, their normal patrol would be on a special lookout for inebriated drivers.
The Decatur Police Department does not currently have any roadblocks or checkpoints planned for New Year's Eve, but they do plan to increase patrol in Decatur, said Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
"If your plans include alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver," Cardenas-Martinez said. "Try to travel in a group and keep an eye out on each other. Be alert and always be aware of your surroundings.
"If you believe you see an impaired driver or dangerous behavior, call 911."
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that troopers would be conducting checkpoints on state roads and highways for licenses and impaired driving until New Year’s Day.
"While rejoicing in the holiday activities, it's vital that everyone use a designated driver or some type of a ride-sharing service, because ALEA's Highway Patrol Division will have a zero tolerance for impaired drivers this holiday period," said Department of Public Safety Col. Jimmy Helms.
Having had a career in law enforcement, Constable said he’s never felt comfortable driving after having a drink — and neither should you.
He said you should figure out how to safely get home after popping New Year's champagne.
“It’s nothing to play around with,” he said. “People don’t realize how quickly they can be over the limit.”
He said drinking and driving can land you in jail to sober up for eight to 10 hours, before the thousands of dollars of bail, fees, classes and monitoring catch up to you in 2023.
“You’re looking at $5,000, easy, and all you had to do was call somebody for a drive home,” Constable said.
All local law enforcement agencies agreed having a plan for a sober ride home is the most important part of going out to ring in the new year.
“If you plan to head out to festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can wreck your holiday and have serious consequences that continue long past the new year,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “We are all eager to spend time with friends and family during the holiday season, and ALDOT wants all travelers to make it to their destinations safely.”
Figuring out exactly how you’ll be getting home before functions even begin is a good idea to avoid having to make drunken decisions.
Swafford said, “Make (arranging a sober ride) part of your planning process, just like doing your hair or picking out what you’re going to wear."
“Drink responsibly, don’t drink and drive, and make a plan before you’re in a position where you’re thinking of getting behind the wheel of a car,” Swafford said. “Use a designated driver, use Uber or some other ride-share service, call a friend.
“It’s really that simple.”
He said the holidays always bring about more DUI encounters.
“Thankfully not many deaths have accompanied those in the past few years, and hopefully that holds true this year,” he said.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle wrecks involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020.
Also make sure to buckle up — more than 55% of people dying in crashes on Alabama roadways were not wearing a seatbelt, said an ALDOT statement.
Decatur-formed band Camacho may not be performing on New Year's Eve, but the members said they still encourage fans and citizens alike to practice safety while celebrating.
"Having a responsible friend who isn't drinking is the best thing you can have," said drummer Alexander Powell.
Powell and guitarist AC Segler said using ride-share services like Uber and Lyft can be lifesavers.
"An Uber or any other ride-share will always be cheaper than a DUI," Segler said. "If you're going to be drinking, do it responsibly, and definitely stay in the passenger seat.
"I've heard too many stories of (people) saying they're fine, but either ending up in a wreck or getting pulled over and going to jail."
