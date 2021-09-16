ATHENS — Starting Sunday, crews will begin nighttime resurfacing of 2.7 miles of U.S. 31 from U.S. 72 to Interstate 65.
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect single-lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
ALDOT expects paving to be completed before the end of the year.
