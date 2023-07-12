centerpiece top story No injuries reported after Tuesday plane crash in Limestone By Erica Smith Staff Writer Jul 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There were no injuries reported in a plane crash Tuesday afternoon in northwestern Limestone County, the Sheriff's Office reported.The office responded at 1:38 p.m. to a call that a plane had crashed in a tree, according to Michelle Williamson, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.“This pilot did have to have help getting out of the plane, but there’s no injuries to report,” Williamson said.The crash happened at Vivians Road and Siniard Road in unincorporated Limestone County.Williamson said the Federal Aviation Administration was notified Tuesday. —erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Air Travel Aviation × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at eventDecatur police: Decatur man and woman charged with drug traffickingNew zoning ordinance would ban front yard parkingNew owner of Cross-Eyed Owl wants to stay local3rd Friday organizers seek solutions after July event canceled because of unruly minorsPrep softball: Red Raiders hire former Sparkman coachAcademy of Craft Training partners with AIDB to open new Decatur facilityLightning strikes twice: Residents of 2 homes on same street flee firesRoad projects set to begin in HartselleElijah's Blanket: Decatur woman, inspired by grandson, knits blankets for NICU families Images Videos CommentedMarketing survey to show whether DU customers want fiber internet (3)Should it be legal to shoot fireworks within city limits? (2)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's grandstanding disrespects military (2)New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking (2)3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)Local businesses worry about loss of another downtown parking lot (1)Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)Mike Sims (1)New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)EDITORIAL: Opioid settlement should go to fight opioid crisis (1)Judge's order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions (1)Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)The heat is on — and I don’t like It (1)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's antics leave Marines without leader (1) Online Poll Has the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission been transparent with the process it's using to award licenses? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
