Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said today he will not issue a local face mask mandate now that Gov. Kay Ivey is allowing the statewide mandate to expire on Friday.
Marks cites Ivey’s latest COVID-19 pandemic health order, issued earlier today, in which masks will no longer be required statewide, but the order "strongly encourages" individuals to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and extends until 5 p.m. on May 5.
“Our local businesses and organizations can follow state guidelines and make their own decision whether to encourage or require masks,” Marks said. “COVID certainly has not gone away although more people are getting the vaccine. We still need to be cautious and have personal responsibility.”
Some city facilities, such as the Police Department, may require masks because of the high volume of foot traffic. Notices will be posted at entrances to let citizens know if masks or other restrictions are required in city facilities.
Seating will remain spaced apart at Athens City Council meetings and other meetings at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.