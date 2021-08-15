ATHENS — Athens State University faculty and staff will have the authority to establish custom masking policies for in-person activities when the fall semester starts Monday, but at least one professor was unhappy the school didn't mandate masks campuswide.
Most courses will be taught online or with a mixture of online and in-person instruction. Less than 10% of credit hours will be taught exclusively on campus, based on data available last week.
Enrollment won't be known until after the late registration deadline, according to Chris Latham, the school's director of marketing, public relations and publications. “However, we expect to see flat or slightly higher enrollment numbers than last (fall)," he said.
Athens State had 2,688 undergraduate students and 179 graduate students for the fall 2020 semester.
School President Philip Way said he wasn't implementing a mask mandate for the campus.
"In all classrooms and group spaces, the expectations for wearing masks and facial coverings will be set by the faculty member or staff leader in charge, after discussion with the students and others involved,” Way said in the campus guidelines for the fall.
Kimberly Jack, associate professor of English at Athens State, said she'll require masks.
“Because the institution is allowing me to, I am mandating masks in the classroom and in my office. Those are the two spaces I’m permitted to enforce the mask rule.”
Jack said she would have preferred that Athens State have a mask mandate.
“I’m upset. I am disappointed. I’m extremely concerned because the science on the effectiveness of masks is clear. I’m disappointed because the vaccination rates are extremely low, and we have no legal recourse to determine who is and isn’t vaccinated," she said.
“I’m also disappointed that my administration is not prioritizing the health and safety of all our employees with the rising number of delta infections.”
Masks won't be required in the school bookstore or library. Latham said students are still encouraged to wear masks.
“All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, should consider wearing a mask in public, indoor settings while the area is considered one of substantial or high transmission, as defined by the CDC and ADPH," Latham said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Latham said Athens State isn't offering incentives for students and staff to be vaccinated, but encourages them to do so.
The school is experiencing increased enrollment in online and hybrid (online and on-campus) courses.
“Currently, approximately 78% of students’ credit hours for the fall semester are entirely online, 14% hybrid, and 8% on-campus,” Latham said in an email.
Katelynn Ferguson, a special education major who has attended ASU for two years, was not wearing a mask as she walked to the bookstore last week. She said she will not wear a facial covering if it's not required and appreciates the school not mandating masks.
“I’m not bothered by it because my classes are nearly three hours long, and it would be very uncomfortable to have to wear a mask for that long," she said.
Ferguson has a mixture of online, hybrid, and on-campus classes, but says she tries to have as many online as possible. However, this is not due to the delta variant of COVID-19. "Because of my daughter, it makes it hard to come to class.”
If the school were to offer an incentive to receive the vaccination, Ferguson jokingly said it would have to be something substantial, like a lower tuition.
Last year, teachers that had classes that were originally face-to-face, were given the option to convert to online, according to Jack. This year, all the courses are already set as online, hybrid, or on-campus and cannot be changed.
Jack has set up contingency plans for those on-campus students who wish to learn remotely. “I can’t officially change the designation of my classes, but I do plan to unofficially allow students the option to complete my classes via Zoom or in person.”
