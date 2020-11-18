• Jeffery Cottingham, 37, unknown address; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Marcus Terrell Sledge, 36, 5102 Greenview Drive, Tuscaloosa; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28295 W. Limestone School Road, Lester; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Castle Kameron Gately, 27, 3508 Bermuda Drive, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Michael Gately, 54, 3510 Bermuda Drive, Huntsville; two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Harold Richard Canada, 48, 6215 N.W. Sandia Blvd., Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 309 N. Malone St., Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Benjamin Allen Hill, 30, 25114 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft, first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerri Marie Williams, 34, 1585 Lauderdale County 112, Florence; criminal endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Deonte Johnson, 21, 126 Murphy Harold Drive, Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Preston Raine White, 20, 23650 Slate Road Apt. A, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andy Tyrone Sanford, 54, 291 Shady Grove Road, Quinton; possession of a controlled substance, giving false name to a law enforcement officer; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Decatur police)
