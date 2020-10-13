• Nathaniel Devin French, 25, 503 Corsbie St. S.W., Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Falkville police)
• Eduardo M. Gonzalez, 35, 115 Clinton Ave., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Madison police)
• Matthew D. Alexander, 42, 1297 Macon County 13, Shorter; third-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, 1508 Market St., Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lance Skyler Thornton, 24, 19923 Looney Road, Athens; three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $16,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alex Aaron Brannon, 25, 10109 U.S. 72, Rogersville; breaking and entering; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Daniel Joseph Romesburg, 40, 274 Bollweevil Lane, Toney; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Timothy Earl Combs, 54, 440 Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leticia Griffin, 37, 440 Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Ross McFarland, 33, 15275 Clodessa Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Paula Jean Brown, 46, 15306 McCormick Lane Apt. 15, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Doran Smith, 27, 898 Carter Grove Road, Hazel Green; domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 23, 23813 Clearmont Drive, Athens; six counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.