ARRESTS
• Sammy Jay Stout, 47, Sheffield; fraud; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Riley Billingsley, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrew Darmer, Elkmont; two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Jarrett, Athens; first-degree forgery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danielle Rene Wood, 29, Valhermoso Springs; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Tyler Benjamin, 27, Clio; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Connie Sue Wise, 38, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joseph Cecil Lindsey, 32, Falkville; second-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stacy Jean Youngblood, 48, Lacey’s Spring; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Demetrius Shamel Peterson, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher O’Neill Griffin, 24, Decatur; burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Decatur police)
• Tyler Lamar Reeves, 23, Athens; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Amanda Brooks, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronald Levette Malone Sr., 52, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
