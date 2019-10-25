Arrests
• Autumn Neolle Beadle, 26, 16902 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs, ex-felon in possession of a firearm; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Athens police)
• Kay Gilbert, 41, 513 Chandler St., Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, two counts of first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Wayne Moss, 32, 13222 U.S. 31 No. 7, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Eugene Willard, 24, 27471 Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Lynn Smith, 29, 20191 E. Limestone Road, No. 2, Toney; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
