A Clements High School teacher accused of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 is on administrative leave, officials said.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Brody Gibson, 26, of Killen was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student. Office records show his bail was set at $7,500, and he was released from Limestone County Jail on Friday.
“We had a report of an inappropriate relationship and the sheriff’s office took the teacher in for questioning,” Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said in a text.
Gibson, a sixth and seventh grade social studies teacher, middle school football coach and varsity baseball coach, is “on paid administrative leave for the immediate future,” according to Shearouse.
“This is his second year with Limestone and he has only taught at Clements,” Shearouse said.
The school, located on U.S. 72, has students from grades 6-12.
