ATHENS — Limestone officials warn motorists that Harris Road between Alabama 99 and Harris Loop Road northwest of Athens will be closed today until 3 p.m. because of repair work.
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency urges motorists to slow down and follow detours in the area.
