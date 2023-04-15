The rollout of Limestone County's new garbage collection service has had its hiccups, but officials say problems are being resolved and most residents appreciate the service.
“New employees, new routes; we missed a few roads and missed a few homes. But I anticipate it will get better with each route,” District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said of the service that began April 3. “Typical growing pains of any new endeavor that you just adjust accordingly as you run into issues.”
The County Commission embarked on the venture after the owner of CCS Garbage Service, which had held the contract for Limestone County since 1977, decided to retire and close the business. Other private haulers said they would need to increase the $18 per month price to take over the service, commissioners said, and they instead voted in November to spend millions on equipment and create a new Solid Waste Department.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said some problems were expected as they started a new department that serves 24,780 customers.
“We started out, we had rain, had bad weather,” he said. “We’ve had to go back and get a few missed pickups here and there; it’s training new routes, training new drivers.”
District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin said his district had some issues with the trucks maneuvering the roads.
“Some of the bigger trucks couldn’t go down some of the smaller (roads); we had to get those issues worked out,” he said. “Anytime you change something like that there’s always going to be some pros and cons you’ve got to work through. But I think, overall, we’re in a pretty good position right now.”
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend said in his district there were some missed pickups the first week but only a few the second week.
Drivers are still learning “which roads they need to go down to make their route more efficient,” he said. “Hopefully after four or five rotations or four or five pickups I believe we’ll have a lot of it figured out and know what route to go to address all the issues.”
The second week has gone more smoothly than the first, Daly said, and the call volume for missed pickups has dropped. Workers are also getting more efficient.
“Everybody (on Wednesday), they were all done in time to get off at normal time. Last week we had to work a little overtime to get going,” he said. “We’re finishing about two hours earlier this week per day than we did last week so that means everybody’s getting the hang of it.”
Daly said as of Wednesday there were still about 100 bins that needed to be delivered but they were working through the list. The department’s two mechanics have been delivering bins in between fixing minor garbage truck problems, he said.
“They’ll have to stop, run out and get something and fix it on a truck and then come back,” Daly said. “So, they’re not getting out but a few carts a day most days. They might have a day where they get out 50 but some days, they get out 10.”
Daly said they have had some bins stolen from residents’ houses. He said people that had not received one yet just took someone else’s.
“We’re hoping by this weekend, anybody who hasn’t gotten a cart that’s on the list, we hope to have every bit of that covered up,” Daly said. “The only ones who won’t have a cart are the people that have been out of town, or we just happen to miss here or there.”
---
Second bins
Soon, Daly said, they will start delivering a second trash can to those residents that have requested one. A second bin will cost $9 per month, in addition to the monthly $18 fee for garbage service.
“We’re starting to compile a list of how many people want a second cart,” he said. “We’ll start that service in the next few weeks.”
Daly said the Solid Waste Department has 19 employees including a full crew of 11 drivers with one driver temporarily transferred from another department. He said there is still one driver’s position open. There are 11 routes that are run each day and the drivers work four 10-hour days.
“We’ve got some rented trucks that we’re using right now but we’re trickling in what we bought,” he said. “We’re hoping by the end of the year we won’t have any more rented trucks; we’ll have all those turned back in. About half of our fleet we own, about half of our trucks are rented right now.”
Daly said they currently have 14 garbage trucks.
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said the service is doing well but will get better once everything is fully established, the drivers get used to their routes, and customers get used to a new pickup day if they have one.
“Personally, my garbage was always picked up on Monday since 1982. Well, now I’ve got to put mine out on Tuesday night to be picked up on Wednesday,” Sammet said. “And they get out early because last Wednesday morning … I heard a racket out and it was 4:50 a.m.; they were picking it up.”
Sammet said he has had mixed feedback, but the negative comments have not concerned big issues.
“I’ve had some that didn’t like it. But most of the time it was because maybe a change in the date or they hadn’t got their can yet,” he said. “We’re getting all that fixed up.”
Gatlin said he has also had mixed feedback, but the negative comments are being dealt with.
“We might have had a road that we skipped and had to go back and pick it up,” he said. “But nothing major.”
Barksdale said the new service is going smoothly considering the commission had little time to set it up.
“Last week (the first week of service) there was garbage picked up at approximately 6,000 homes, and I’m talking about in District 2, and the success rate was over 95%,” he said. “I think that was pretty good for an operation that was just given four months to create an entirely new department within the county.”
Barksdale said the four-month time frame included buying the equipment, hiring employees with commercial driver's licenses, and hiring other employees for the new department.
“I was driving through a subdivision (Thursday) morning and all the garbage carts were out on the streets; they were uniform, all the same,” he said. “I don’t know if you can call a garbage can attractive or not, but it looked neat. … It was a lot better to look at than a mishmash of garbage cans, different types.”
Residents’ trash cans would often be overflowing in the past, Barksdale said.
“This is just a lot more sanitary, safe,” he said. "You don’t have to have employees on the back (of the truck) dodging traffic.”
Daly said those needing assistance should call the Solid Waste Department's automated system at 256-233-6407.
“If your trash got missed or you don’t have a cart or you require a second cart, you can leave a name and address and a phone number,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.