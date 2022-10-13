ATHENS — Congestion on U.S. 72 in Limestone County is a headache for motorists and businesses, but officials say steps are underway to improve traffic flow.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said the main problem with U.S. 72 in Limestone County is the bottlenecks.
“Out at (Interstate 65) you have all of the growth congestion, so you have red lights, red lights, red lights. And then in town we have this railroad bridge … and that bridge narrows traffic down, it bottlenecks it right there,” Daly said.
U.S. 72 is maintained by the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the agency has plans for the railroad overpass.
“We are pursuing a plan to widen U.S. 72 at the railroad overpass near Jefferson Street. The project remains in a preliminary planning stage as we continue to seek approval from the railroad,” he said.
Daly said the county is working with ALDOT at the crossroads of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72 on the east side of the county.
The goal is to “put more turning lanes in there, resignalize that to make that a smoother transition out that way,” he said.
Burkett said the project will add and extend right and left turn lanes at Mooresville Road, and construction will begin soon.
Burkett said ALDOT in 2019 hired a consulting firm for a signal timing study and “an access management plan to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow” on U.S. 72. Burkett said when it completed the study in 2020, the firm began implementing the timing changes. He said during that process many equipment issues were identified.
“Since then, we have been in the process of upgrading detection devices at many intersections on U.S. 72 as funding became available,” Burkett said. “We currently have only two intersections remaining for which we anticipate upgrading detection equipment, and at this time, we aren’t experiencing issues with the existing detection at these intersections.”
The remaining two intersections, Burkett said, are Athens-Limestone Drive/Braly Boulevard at U.S. 72 and Clinton Street at U.S. 72.
“In 2019, we also reconfigured striping to extend left turn lanes on U.S. 72 at Interstate 65,” Burkett said.
Burkett said ALDOT is working with “local governments to make improvements at some key intersections” with Rebuild Alabama Act gas-tax funds.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said his city is not alone in struggling with congestion on major routes like U.S. 72.
"We’ve got a lot of traffic, and it’s going to get harder,” he said. “You’ve just got to slow down and be careful.”
Daly said cities always develop around a main thoroughfare like U.S. 72, and that is beginning to cause problems for Athens.
“Athens and all these other cities some day they’ll have to look at some kind of an express route or a bypass or something around town,” he said. “Athens is almost to that point now to where it needs a (bypass).”
Daly said businesses are affected as well as motorists.
“It’s hard for people to get in and out of businesses. So it’s not just the traffic itself, it’s business owners having the same issue with people getting in and out of their businesses,” he said.
Daly said the congestion on U.S. 72 and other routes in the county also hinders people getting to and from work.
“The more people you have, the more traffic you’re going to have, and you just have to allow for that timing. As we grow, there are growing pains that come with it,” he said.
Tiffany Pack, an agent with Dream Key Real Estate in Athens, said the traffic does not appear to be an impediment to people choosing to live in Limestone County while commuting to work in Madison or Huntsville.
“We’ve sold many houses here recently to people that are working on (Redstone) Arsenal and working in Decatur and things like that, and it’s not affected it so far,” she said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.