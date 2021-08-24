ATHENS — Old School House Road between Coggins and Pinedale roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time beginning today because of repairs from a bridge collapse, according to District 1 Limestone Commissioner Daryl Sammet.
Old School House Road is southeast of Ardmore.
