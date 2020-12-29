ATHENS — Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire today at 4:11 a.m. on Lawson Street off Forrest Street, and Interim Fire Chief James Hand said there is one fatality.
The fire appears to be unintentional, and Fire and Rescue is waiting to confirm the identification of the victim before releasing further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.