Athens State University has seen a 2.6% drop in enrollment this year, which officials attribute largely to the pandemic, but the financial impact has been tempered because students on average are taking more credit hours.
The school had 2,944 students enrolled in the fall of 2019, compared to 2,867 students this fall, according to spokesman Chris Latham. Despite losing 77 students in overall enrollment, enrolled credit hours decreased by only 31, or less than 0.1%, between last fall and this fall. Students are enrolled in a total of 27,754 credit hours this fall, for an average of about 9.7 hours per student. This is a slight increase from last year, when students took an average of 9.4 credit hours during the fall semester.
“Athens State has been fortunate that our revenues have been relatively unimpacted by the pandemic due to stable enrollment and balanced state funding. While we have incurred significant costs related to COVID-19, the CARES Act funds have mitigated many of those expenditures,” Latham said.
While overall enrollment has remained fairly stable despite COVID-19, the pandemic had a significant impact on which instructional methods students chose.
Last fall, students took a total of 18,764 credit hours through virtual courses. That number increased by about 14% to 21,460 this fall. By contrast, on-campus enrollment decreased about 59% from last fall, dropping from 4,674 to 1,912 this fall. Blended credit hour enrollment increased by less than 1%, from 4,346 to 4,382.
Overall, in 2019, 67% of credit hours were enrolled in remote learning courses, 16% were blended and 17% were in-person. In 2020, 77% of credit hours are enrolled in remote learning courses, 16% are blended and 7% are for in-person courses.
Kayla Watwood, a junior, said her in-person classes have fewer people than usual.
“They have every other seat blocked off in class,” she said.
Watwood said with fewer in-person course offerings, some of the courses she needed were available only online, or at times when it was inconvenient for her to come to campus. As a result, she’s taking more of her courses online this semester.
“I’m taking three online classes this semester. Normally I only take one, possibly two,” she said.
Latham said academic buildings remain open and are being used normally despite smaller class sizes.
“As far as I know, all buildings are being utilized as normal due to our ensuring class sizes are small so physical distancing can be maintained,” Latham said.
Latham said the increase in online course enrollment was a result of both more students choosing an online format, and administrators moving courses to an online format when practical.
“The large increase in classes being taken by students through distance learning was expected due to COVID-19, but university officials, along with faculty members, proactively transitioned certain classes to an online format if the learning outcomes could be met and the quality of instruction was not diminished,” Latham said. “Therefore, some of the increase can be attributed to our planning for the semester and the instructional offerings provided for students, while many students also elected to learn through distance learning where available.”
Like Watwood, junior Raegan Ballinger is taking more of her courses online this semester.
“I prefer in-person classes because I feel like I learn better, and I usually take at least one online course, but because of COVID and less in-person classes, I am having to take three classes online,” Ballinger said.
Although she would prefer to be taking more in-person classes, Ballinger said there is a bright side to the university conducting much of its business virtually this semester.
“I think being forced online has really helped professors be quicker at responding, and more patient with students, because I know a lot of times it seems like we’re asking dumb questions, but in this scenario there’s no other option,” she said. “I think it’s a learning curve for all of us, but we’re figuring it out very well.”
