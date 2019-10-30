The Alabama Association of School Boards has launched an online survey to assist the Limestone County Board of Education in its search for a new superintendent.
The survey will provide a way for employees, parents, students and local residents to share their ideas about the skills and experience the next superintendent should have and the challenges facing the school system.
The survey will remain open until Nov. 6. All survey input is anonymous. The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCsearch19.
Tom Sisk, the district’s superintendent since 2012, retires from the school system effective Thursday, and he’ll start his new job as director of schools with Bristol Tennessee City Schools on Monday. The school board appointed Charles Michael “Mike” Owens, a former Limestone County Schools administrator and teacher, to serve as the system's interim superintendent.
The school system is sharing the survey information with the PTA leadership and on its website and Facebook page and is emailing it to employees.
The AASB, which was hired to conduct a superintendent search, will present the survey results at the school board’s Nov. 12 meeting.
