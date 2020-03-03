Limestone County’s afternoon turnout could help it reach its 40% average for presidential primaries, Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said this afternoon.
Woodroof said the turnout has been in the 30% range, of more than 52,000 voters, for most of the day but a large number of Athens voters showed up to the polls in the late afternoon.
The county is using election poll pads for the first time, and Woodroof said the only issue reported today is a few of the cameras on the back of the pad are having a problem reading the right bar code on the back of the driver license.
There’s a quick fix that allows the clerk to manually enter the proper code that allows the voter to vote, he said.
The election pads did slow voting down some Tuesday morning because of the new pad.
Woodroof said the elections office will be posting results tonight at the county’s Clinton Street annex since the Limestone County Event Center is not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.