ATHENS — An outage Thursday disrupted landline phone service in the Athens area, including the Athens Police Department, the Sheriff's Office and other Limestone County governmental offices.
Emergency calls to 911 were not affected by the outage.
That’s because the hardware is already in place for a new Internet Protocol (IP)-based network to handle 911 calls, called Alabama Next Generation Emergency Network, or ANGEN, said Brandon Wallace, director of Athens-Limestone County 911.
“The phones are ringing, and we’re answering calls,” Wallace said Thursday afternoon. “We were able to roll over to the backup system. If not, north Alabama would have been in a lot of trouble.”
The Alabama 911 Board said in a release in late August that ANGEN was being installed in 911 centers across the state and was serving, at that time, at least 40% of Alabama’s population.
“We’re getting away from the copper cable phone lines” of the legacy system, according to Wallace.
A spokesman for Windstream said the outage, which was affecting landlines and some internet service, was expected to last until at least Thursday evening.
"It will probably be (Thursday night) before the service is fully restored, at the earliest," said spokesman Scott Morris. "We had a hardware issue in Huntsville, a part failure essentially, and so they're working on a couple different paths to correct that."
He said the geographical areas affected include Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Madison.
According to Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Windstream (formerly EarthLink) experienced the outage across much of north Alabama beginning at 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
For non-emergencies, the Sheriff's Office set up a temporary number: 256-321-2367. The Sheriff’s Office was also monitoring all social media messages and email, but for emergencies, callers should dial 911.
For non-emergency calls, the Athens Police Department advised people to call 256-233-8700.
The outage affected all offices located at the Limestone County Courthouse, Washington Street Courthouse Annex, Clinton Street Courthouse Annex, Judicial Center and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
All city and county departments were still able to receive email.
