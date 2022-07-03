Kimberly Butler, who came in third in May's razor-thin Republican District 2 state House race, plans to contest the election once the votes are certified after discovering as many as 70 District 2 residents received District 1 ballots.
District 2 encompasses western Limestone County and eastern Lauderdale County.
The May 25 primary ended with Ben Harrison receiving 3,290 votes, Jason Spencer Black 3,115 votes, Butler 3,101 votes and Terrance Irelan 522 votes.
That put Harrison and Black in the June 21 runoff, which Harrison won with 56% of the vote.
Butler said last week her main concern is making certain everyone receives a correct ballot.
"I want to make sure that people's votes count," she said.
If it turns out she received more votes than Black, that could result in a new runoff.
First, however, the state Republican Party must certify the runoff election results.
Bryan Taylor, Butler’s attorney, claims Butler would have been in the runoff if all voters had received the correct ballots for their district.
“Unfortunately, the Alabama Code does not provide for a primary election contest to be filed before a runoff; that’s why a proper contest must be filed after the results of the runoff are officially tabulated … ,” Taylor wrote in a recent letter to Harrison informing him of the pending challenge.
Josh Dodd, chairman of the Lauderdale County Republican Party, said they are awaiting that certification, which he expects to occur this week.
Once the runoff totals are certified, Butler has 24 hours to contest the election, Dodd said.
"That's where the process is right now," he said.
Butler said she feels bad for Harrison and Black, as well, because this could cause Harrison to have to run another runoff race, and Black to have had to run in a runoff unnecessarily.
"There's multiple victims in this," Butler said.
Harrison does not dispute that 70 District 1 ballots went to people in District 2.
"We need to get hold of those 70 people. We'll wait until after (Butler) formally files her complaint or her protest," he said. "If we have to redo the runoff, we have to redo the runoff. I'll deal with whatever the committee says."
Black said the outcome of the election contest won't affect him, and he questions how it will be determined who would have received the votes if the 70 ballots had been properly assigned.
"If it changes and it changes more than 14 votes, then Kimberly and Ben Harrison would be the two in the runoff," he said. "I regretted the outcome but I accept the outcome and (am) happy with it. ... It's just like applying for a job, you just didn't get the job."
Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said the ballots in question are from the St. James United Methodist Church on Cox Creek Parkway, and Atlas Church of Christ on Lauderdale County Road 73 in the Greenhill area.
Butler said the fact that the two precincts in question are in Lauderdale County is significant, since she received the most Lauderdale County votes in the primary.
In Lauderdale, Butler had 2,353 votes, which is 40.65%, while Harrison had 1,855, which is 32.04%, and Black received 1,144, which is 19.76%, according to the Alabama Secretary of State's Office. Irelan received 437 votes, which is 7.55%.
Butler approached Motlow after researching the ballot differences. She said she came up with 67 ballots that should have been in District 2.
Motlow looked into it and discovered that number is 70.
"I did confirm there were a number of voters who received a ballot that had House 1 when they should have received one for House 2," he said. "The voters were misassigned in the system by the board of registrars, and we were not aware of this until the eve of the runoff.
"Once I was made aware, we checked and saw there were, by our count, 70 who had House 1 and should have had House 2. Obviously, there was an error that was made and we want to acknowledge that and be transparent about that."
Motlow said the poll workers gave the voters the ballots that the system instructed them to give, so the fault is not with them.
He said this is the first election since redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census.
The new district lines resulted in Lauderdale County having 24 different types of ballots, which is the most in Alabama.
"With redistricting, Lauderdale County was carved up," he said. "They really chopped through our precinct lines, and our board of registrars had a difficult job to do."
The District 2 seat was left open when Republican incumbent Lynn Greer decided not to run again.
Butler said one reason she ran in the first place was to give voters options.
"It was about giving people a choice," she said. "And then when I run and find out people received the wrong ballot, you took away the choice again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.