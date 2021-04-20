ATHENS — The owner of the former Athens Bible School campus has plans to locate businesses on the site, according to a subdivision application that will be considered by the Athens Planning Commission today.
Greene Group Inc., of Tuscaloosa, wants to divide the 9.5 acres at the northwest corner of U.S. 31 North and Forrest Street into five lots for a Bryant Bank facility and “future business development,” according to the application.
The Athens Planning Commission will hold a public hearing today at 5:45 p.m. on the subdivision request.
After the school moved to its new 64,000-square-foot facility on U.S. 31 North across from Athens High School in August 2019, crews demolished and cleared several buildings on the former campus.
“It’s a great location,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks, who’s a member of the planning commission. “The economy is doing extremely well, and we’re excited about the growth opportunities in Athens.”
Greene Group bought the property in January, according to Limestone County Revenue Commission records. One of the incorporators of that entity is Paul W. Bryant Jr., the chairman of Bryant Bank and son of the legendary University of Alabama football coach. Tommy Coblentz, the Athens market president for Bryant Bank, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Previously, the property was sold on June 23, 2020, by Athens Bible School to Lynn Persell Home Builders.
Athens City Planner Matt Davidson said the lots on the plat range in size from 1.43 acres on the northeast corner to 2.25 acres on the southeast corner. The property is zoned B-2 general business district, which allows general commercial and retail uses, Davidson said.
The property lies in a special tax increment financing (TIF) district along U.S. 31 North. State law allows cities to establish TIF districts to capture property tax increases resulting from the higher property values associated with public improvements. That revenue can then be used to reimburse the city for the money spent on the improvements.
