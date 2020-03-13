ATHENS — The owners of privately owned retail package stores praised the City Council’s decision to lower the liquor tax rate, saying it will help their businesses be more competitive with neighboring cities.
The council, in a 4-0 vote Monday night, agreed to amend the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance, lowering a tax for package stores from 15% to 10% of gross receipts from the sale of liquor.
Steve Pearson, the owner of Good Spirit Beverages on U.S. 72, said the change will benefit his and other local shops.
“We can be competitive now,” said Pearson, who opened the business in January 2019. He and other package store owners appealed to city leaders last summer for a tax rate reduction.
Pearson said people who work at Redstone Arsenal and are on their way home in the Athens area will stop in Huntsville and Madison to take advantage of the lower tax rates.
City spokeswoman Holly Hollman said May 1 is the target date for the change to take effect.
Rami Patel, a co-owner of Athens Beverage Co. on U.S. 31, also believes the move will mean more customers and increased sales to make up the difference in tax revenue.
An Athens resident who spoke to council members before their vote, said that the rate reduction will also help attract more independent liquor stores to the city.
“This is an opportunity for you to help small businesses,” Kelly Range said.
Liquor tax revenue is split between the city and the Athens school district, and the tax rate reduction will mean “a $40,000 hit” to both the city’s general fund and the school system, said City Clerk Annette Barnes.
One of the arguments for the lower tax rate, she said, is that it would generate more sales for package stores.
Councilman Harold Wales had expressed concern about what a tax revenue loss might mean for city services, but ended up voting for the rate reduction.
Council President Frank Travis said that “anything we can do to help business owners” is a good move.
Liquor tax rates in some other north Alabama cities are:
• Decatur: 15%.
• Madison: 12%.
• Florence: 5%
• Huntsville: Liquor tax doesn’t apply to state or private liquor stores, although it imposes a 12% tax for other businesses, including private clubs, that sell liquor or alcoholic drinks containing liquor.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said last June that he and Barnes would analyze the impact of lowering the tax to 12% on the revenue stream.
At its next meeting on March 25, the council is expected to vote on a proposed addition to the city code that would regulate the display of retail merchandise on public sidewalks. The measure was introduced Monday night.
Businesses wouldn’t be restricted from selling items like books, clothing, housewares and other merchandise on a public sidewalk in an area within 10 feet of the business entrance and directly next to the property as long as there’s a minimum sidewalk width of 4 feet of unencumbered sidewalk, or 5 feet where a raised sidewalk directly abuts a street curb, that’s open for pedestrians. Items must be on the side of the sidewalk next to the building where the business is located.
The proposal prohibits items from blocking a structure placed by the city of Athens like a street sign, fire hydrant, light pole, planter or bench.
The council also authorized Marks to enter into an agreement to pay Morell Engineering $74,000 for engineering services on the design of the new Jimmy Gill Park. The council last month approved transferring $600,000 from the city’s alcohol fund to help pay for relocating and building a new park.
The park was originally located on Sanderfer Road, where Toyota Boshoku is building a plant, and is to be moved to property on Hine Street purchased by the city. The company is giving the city $300,000 for the project.
