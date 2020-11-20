ATHENS — Two businesses opened their doors this week in Athens, both located east of Interstate 65.
Panda Express opened today at 15401 Greenfield Drive, near the U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane intersection. The restaurant has a drive-thru, and the lobby will be available for take-out orders.
Earlier this week, Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee opened at 22048 U.S. 72 East in Athens, at U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane. The fuel and convenience store includes a deli and bakery.
