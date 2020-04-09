ATHENS — The City of Athens Relay for Life team has postponed two of its spring fundraising events because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
The team does not yet have alternative dates for its Steak Sandwich Fundraiser and Celebrity Waiters Night.
The team’s largest fundraiser is its Relay for Life Bass Fishing Tournament at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur, which was scheduled for April 29. The current state stay-at-home order is effective through April 30, so Ingalls Harbor has tentatively moved the tournament to May 9.
In addition, the pandemic has impacted the annual Relay for Life of Limestone County countywide celebration event that was scheduled for May 8, but the American Cancer Society has suspended any sanctioned events through mid-May. The teams in Limestone County will work together with the ACS office in Huntsville to reschedule the event.
The ACS continues to provide services during the pandemic. According to ACS, Alabama health systems received $60,500 to help patients overcome transportation barriers, and Hope Lodge in Birmingham is offering temporary housing for healthcare workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Online services, such as the 800-227-2345 hotline, cancer.org website and My Journey one-on-one health coaching continue to operate.
