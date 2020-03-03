Dupree Hollow Road in Limestone County between Alabama 99 and Hunter Gates Road will be closed until further notice due to the failure of a drainage structure.
According to a Limestone County release, the occupant of a vehicle that was affected was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital for evaluation.
The county's Engineering Department is in the process of evaluating options to reopen the road.
