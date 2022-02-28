Sandlin Road east of Elkmont will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday between Fain Road and Guthrie Road, and Thursday between Vaughn Street and Hays Mill Road, according to Limestone County District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet.
The purpose of the closure is to replace cross drains.
