A passenger in a vehicle involved in a Limestone County crash on Feb. 2 has died, according to a state trooper.
Kimberly Michele Carter, 52, of Elkmont was fatally injured when the Chevy Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting her, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Carter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Bailey said.
Kirby Toney Watkins, 67, of Elkmont, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Bailey said. He said Watkins died Tuesday from injuries she sustained in the crash. According to Bailey, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, which occurred on Sandlin Road near Fain Road, about nine miles north of Athens.
Troopers continue to investigate.
