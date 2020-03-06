An indicted Limestone County district court judge who is suspended from his duties but still drawing $10,808.84 in monthly salary wants Alabama Court of the Judiciary proceedings that could remove him from office halted until his criminal case is resolved, according to court records.
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for use of his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft, and his trial is scheduled for June 15 in Limestone County Circuit Court. The Attorney General's Office said Patterson, among other charges, misused $47,000 intended for juvenile court programs by using it for personal expenses.
At a hearing last month before retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steve Haddock, Patterson entered a not guilty plea in the criminal case.
A motion filed with the Court of the Judiciary on Wednesday said that permitting its proceedings on complaints against Patterson to start before the criminal case concludes would unfairly allow the state to have “two bites at the apple."
The motion filed by Patterson’s attorney, Chuck Warren, says his client would be harmed "one, by trying the same facts under the ‘clear and convincing’ civil standards before being required to prove the case ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ in the criminal trial court forum." It would also give the prosecution in the criminal case “an unfair advantage and irreparably prejudice” the criminal case against Patterson.
In January, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint against Patterson, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes. Patterson has denied the allegations in that complaint.
The commission has seven days to respond to Patterson’s motion.
Warren argued that the Court of the Judiciary has no jurisdiction to determine whether Patterson has committed any crime, and the exclusive trial court to adjudicate whether or not a crime has been committed is the circuit court.
He also argued that “Alabama law has long recognized the right of a defendant facing parallel civil and criminal cases based on the same conduct to stay the civil proceedings until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.”
Warren couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
The motion said the assertion that Patterson created the appearance of committing one of more of the crimes is based on a “confession” letter to Limestone County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker, “purporting to be a letter from Judge Patterson.” The letter, dated Dec. 17, was included in the commission’s complaint.
According to the motion, it is obvious that the commission’s counsel intends to use the letter as evidence against Patterson. Warren claims that would prejudice Patterson’s criminal trial, in which he would have the opportunity to challenge the letter’s admissibility on constitutional grounds, particularly, “the circumstances surrounding the letter, who authored it, and whether or not it was done knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily, or whether it was procured by coercion and improper undue influence.”
To show that the letter was the result of “inappropriate coercion and duress,” it will be necessary to subpoena Baker to testify whether he sent a text to Patterson about 30 days before his indictment. Warren claims in the motion that the text threatened to have the special grand jury indict Patterson unless he took a pre-indictment plea offer.
Baker couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
The Court of the Judiciary hears complaints filed by the commission and has the authority, after a public hearing, to remove a judge from office, suspend without pay or censure a judge or apply another sanction allowed by law for violation of a Canon of Judicial Ethics, misconduct in office or failure to perform duties.
In his motion, Warren said Patterson’s presumption of innocence would be “severely impaired” if he was removed from the bench permanently before his criminal trial.
The indictment means Patterson is formally suspended from serving as a district court judge, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. The Alabama Department of Finance controller’s office online records show that Patterson has continued to receive a salary of $10,808.84 for December, January and February.
