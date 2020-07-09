An indicted Limestone County district court judge has resigned, according to a court filing this week, ending his salary before a tribunal ruled on whether he would be removed from office.
“lt is with a heavy heart that I hereby resign, effective today, as District Court Judge Place One for Limestone County Alabama,” Douglas Patterson wrote in a July 3 letter to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker. “My resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.
“The unescapable reality is that I cannot financially, mentally, or emotionally continue to fight the full weight, power and resources of the State of Alabama in two different theaters,” Patterson said in the letter, which his lawyer filed with the Alabama Court of the Judiciary on Tuesday.
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. The Alabama Attorney General's Office said Patterson misused $47,000 that was intended for juvenile court programs by using it for personal expenses, among other allegations.
Patterson’s criminal trial in Limestone County Circuit Court was scheduled to start last month, but the Alabama Supreme Court in May suspended jury trials through the summer because of the pandemic. A separate trial before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary had been set for today and Friday, despite Patterson's efforts to halt the proceeding until after his criminal trial.
However, Scott Donaldson, chief judge of the Court of the Judiciary, on Monday entered an order continuing the trial due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission in January filed a complaint against Patterson, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics, by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes. Patterson denied the allegations.
The Court of the Judiciary hears complaints filed by the commission and has the authority, after a public hearing, to remove a judge from office, suspend without pay or censure a judge or impose other sanctions for violation of a Canon of Judicial Ethics, misconduct in office or failure to perform duties.
According to the Alabama Department of Finance Comptroller’s Office, Patterson continued to be paid a salary of $10,808.84 a month, and had received that amount for June. He had received more than $60,000 in wages since his indictment, despite being suspended from his position.
Patterson said in his resignation letter that after much prayer and consideration, “I have determined that it is best for my family and the people of Limestone County that I resign from my position.” Serving as district judge has been the “highest privilege of my professional life,” he said.
“No matter what others and the media may say, I can resign today knowing that I served the people and children of Limestone County well during my time as district judge,” Patterson said in the letter. “I leave knowing the children of Limestone County are much better served now than when I took office.”
