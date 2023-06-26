top story Paving of Oakdale Road in Athens to continue Wednesday By Erica Smith Staff Writer Jun 26, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Contractors will return to complete the paving of Oakdale Road in Athens from Alabama 251 to Nick Davis Road on Wednesday and will pave south of Nick Davis Road after the July 4 holiday. —erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff: 8 arrested in drug bust in Southwest DecaturSheriff: Hartselle man held woman captive for three daysRewind into the Past: Decatur man's 8,000 VHS collection includes home videos he works to get back to ownersAustin’s Javan Johnson signs with NBA's Golden State WarriorsNew record store, planned Alabama 67 gas station among changes in city's businessesPolice: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan ParkAfter three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to openJudge Horton’s historic house is ready to be moved to Decatur, but timing uncertainRoadwork, utilities ramp up as First Solar construction progressesIncentives approved for Bank Street and Point Mallard Parkway developments Images Videos CommentedTrump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president (3)Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says (2)Decatur police chief graduates from FBI National Academy (2)An estimated 30,000 attend growing Jubilee at Point Mallard (2)Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)Athens council's cannabis vote not rescinded (1)Does the city of Decatur do an adequate job of paving city streets? (1)Dorothy Nell Marsh (1)Keep Cool: Escape north Alabama’s summer heat with cool retreats (1)New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)Bank Street Station project picks up steam (1)Will you use the new overpass to cross over Alabama 20 in the next three months? (1)John M. Crisp: How does your favorite presidential candidate feel about hitting children? (1)Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)Experts predict stable gas prices for summer travel (1)Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)'Union': Alabama filmmaker to screen Civil War-era movie at the Princess (1)Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan (1) Online Poll Does the state provide adequate addiction treatment for people convicted of drug crimes? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
