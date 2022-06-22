ATHENS — An Alabama Department of Transportation contractor is preparing to start paving 3.7 miles of U.S. 31 between U.S. 72 in Athens and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road at Tanner as soon as Friday or early next week.
Rogers Group is installing signs for the $2.37 million project this week. Weather and the contractor’s schedule will impact when the project begins. Completion is anticipated later this summer. Expect single-lane closures during the daytime.
Rogers Group will resurface an additional 4.8 miles of U.S. 31, from Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to Thomas L. Hammons Road near Pryor Field Regional Airport and Calhoun Community College later this summer. The estimated cost of this project is $2.5 million. The start date has not been determined.
