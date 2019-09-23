ATHENS — Reed Contracting will start paving work on East Brook Drive and Sweetbrier Drive on Tuesday at 8 a.m., weather permitting.
The work will limit access to homes between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday because the product needs to cure. The streets will reopen after 3 for school and work traffic.
The garbage truck will run on Tuesday morning before the work starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.