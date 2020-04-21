ATHENS — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train near the Bryan Street railroad crossing, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, and police had no information on the deceased person this morning.
The 911 call came in at 8:17 this morning, said Holly Hollman, communications specialist with the city of Athens.
Several streets and crossings were blocked until about 10 a.m.
