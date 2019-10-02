Three adults were found dead this morning at a property in the 22000 block of Black Road in Limestone County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
One body was found in a shed behind the residence, one was in the house and one was in the garage, Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said.
The bodies were found by Limestone County deputies while responding to a welfare check call received at about 11:30 a.m., he said.
Investigators are at the scene.
The property is in the Piney Chapel area, about 6 miles northeast of Athens near the intersection of Black and Looney roads.
No additional information was immediately available.
One month ago, on Sept. 2, five people were shot to death in Limestone County. A 14-year-old boy was charged with five counts of juvenile murder for the deaths of his family members at their Elkmont home. Authorities have said the teen confessed to the fatal shootings, and he remains in an undisclosed juvenile detention facility.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
Why is the recent tragedy of the shooting even repeated in this story? It does not appear to have any bearing on the actual article. Poor reporting DD!
