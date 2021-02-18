Early in the morning on Jan. 20, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jason Sanders dressed in his overcoat with brass buttons, red cap and white gloves and headed to work at the U.S. Capitol — to perform during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
“It was very cold. January 20th is always cold. January 19th and 21st may be warm, but January 20th is going to be cold,” said Sanders, a 1995 graduate of Tanner High. “This was my fifth inauguration. It’s never routine to be around presidents and world leaders. It’s a very humbling experience.”
Sanders, a member of the 260-person U.S. Army Band known as “Pershing’s Own,” also performs in the 70-piece U.S. Army Ceremonial Band and the 16-piece Herald Trumpets considered the official fanfare ensemble for the president.
Along with the inaugurations for President George W. Bush in 2005, President Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013 and President Donald Trump in 2017, Sanders has performed for Pope Francis, world leaders, at the funerals for presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, and at the NCAA basketball championship in 2015.
“The bulk of what we do are funerals at Arlington Cemetery for our veterans. We routinely find ourselves at the Pentagon, the White House and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Sanders said. “This job keeps me in awe of what I am able to do.”
--
One-on-One with Jason Sanders
When did you become interested in music? I started playing the trumpet at Tanner High in the seventh grade. Around ninth or 10th grade, I really started getting into it and enjoying the practicing part and performing. I wanted to get private lessons to get better.
Who was instrumental in your early years as a musician? My band director Ken Engle, of Hartselle, and Bibi Black, of Decatur. I started taking lessons from her in ninth grade. Also, my mom Reita Sanders. She carried me to all my trumpet lessons, music camps and band practices.
How did you become a member of the U.S. Army Band? I went to LSU as a music major and went to graduate school at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. I started taking auditions for orchestras. I had a good friend who won a job in the Army Band. I hadn’t really thought that much about it, but decided I would audition. They offered me a job. I didn’t really want to pursue being in the military, but I did want to play trumpet. It was a little intimidating joining the military at first, but, in hindsight, I’m very glad I did.
The first inauguration you performed at was in 2005. What was that like? There were a lot of people. It was very intimidating to march through a sea of people, not knowing what to expect at a national event where you have some people that are happy and some people that are not. Mostly, I was in awe of being in the presence of a president and world leaders.
The temperature during Biden’s inauguration was in the low 40s. What challenges does that present for you? It definitely creates some challenges. Your instruments are made of metal and get cold. As a brass player, you want to warm up right before you play, but it might be three to eight hours since you played a note and you are still expected to play perfectly. You also lose feeling in your fingers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.