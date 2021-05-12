ATHENS — Athens residents can give input on the development of the city’s comprehensive plan, called Athens 2040, at a Planapalooza to be held Saturday through next Wednesday.
Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative is the consulting group working with city officials on the plan update and will hold an interactive mapping workshop Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
From Saturday through next Wednesday, the consultants and city staffers will work in a temporary design studio at Athens State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning on the Limestone County Courthouse square from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and residents can stop by and share ideas or ask questions. Also, on Sunday and Monday, focus meetings at the Center for Lifelong Learning will allow residents to share their hopes and concerns about transportation, economy, housing, parks and recreation, character, growth, development, conservation, culture, history and heritage.
The consulting team will present its findings next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and discuss how community input is shaping the recommendations it likely will incorporate into the updated comprehensive plan.
An interactive website, www.athens2040.com, is available to provide more information and links to register to participate via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.