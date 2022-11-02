Plane down
A southbound plane landed in a cotton field about 400 yards north of Pryor Field this afternoon. Authorities said there were no injuries. According to information on FlightAware, the plane is a 1963 Piper single-engine plane owned by an Athens resident. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

A southbound airplane landed in a cotton field about 400 yards north of the Pryor Field runway this afternoon. Authorities at the scene said no one was injured.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

