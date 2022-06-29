One person is dead and two others have been apprehended after a vehicle involved in a robbery at the Decatur Home Depot wrecked along U.S. 31 north of Calhoun Community College this afternoon, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the robbery at the hardware store in Southwest Decatur occurred about 3:20 p.m. and Decatur police chased the suspects in their vehicle northbound.
State troopers reported that a vehicle, believed to be the getaway car, was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 3:36 p.m. near Garrett Road in Limestone County. Cardenas-Martinez said Athens police, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted Decatur police in the incident.
She said at 5:45 p.m. the two individuals who had fled the scene on foot were caught. No more information was available on their capture.
No identification of the decedent has been released.
