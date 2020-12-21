ATHENS — Authorities believe an Athens man shot his daughter and then shot himself in a murder-suicide in the 18000 block of Yarbrough Road on Monday afternoon.
In a release, Athens Police Chief Floyd R. Johnson said when officers responded to a shooting incident call about 1 p.m., they found Tara Foley, 28, and Michael Foley, 64, both dead inside the residence.
“We currently believe Michael shot Tara then shot himself,” Johnson said in the release.
Johnson said Tara was Michael’s adopted daughter.
The police chief said the investigation is ongoing and no other information was available Monday night.
