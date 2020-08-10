ATHENS — The driver of the vehicle that struck a teenage bicyclist Sunday night has been charged with murder and driving under the influence, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
The victim from Sunday night's accident on Hine Street was identified today as 17-year-old George Randall Kelly Jr., Johnson said in a release. This morning, Athens resident Tasha Danet Evans was arrested for murder and driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.
Johnson said the investigation into the case is continuing. Evans, 41, of 1401 N. Malone Circle, Athens, was booked at the Police Department and transferred to Limestone County Jail, according to Johnson.
Johnson said police were notified at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Hine Street just north of Brownsferry Street. A vehicle traveling south on Hine Street hit the bicycle rider, who was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he died a short time later, Johnson said.
