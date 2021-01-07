An Athens mans was among the three people who died from "medical emergencies" during the disturbance at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a District of Columbia police official said today, and Capitol Police said a Falkville man was arrested.
The Athens man was identified as Kevin Greeson, 55, by Robert J. Contee III, acting chief of the the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.
A fourth person died after being fatally shot by police.
The other two people who died from "medical emergencies" were identified as a Pennsylvania man and a Georgia woman.
Capitol Police arrested 14 people Wednesday. Among them was Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, according to a police statement. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.
