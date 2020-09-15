ATHENS — An Athens woman was killed when a truck ran over her Monday afternoon, police said.
Police identified the victim as Stacy Griffin, 49.
Police said the fatality occurred in the 500 block of Clinton Street at 3:49 p.m. When officers arrived Griffin was dead.
“Currently, we believe Griffin was behind a Ford F350 and the driver of the vehicle backed over her,” the news release from the police department said.
Police closed off Clinton Street between Forrest and East Lee streets until 6 p.m. Monday to continue the investigation.
