An Elkmont man is accused of stealing a car from a storage unit in Southwest Decatur in July, Decatur police said.
Police said Jason David Keeton, 36, is charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft and is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500.
Investigators said a Ford Mustang was reported missing by its owner. Surveillance footage from July 27 showed a female driver of another vehicle took Keeton to the storage complex and Keeton started the Mustang and followed the woman out of the security gate.
Police questioned the woman who admitted she drove Keeton to the complex. A Tuscaloosa man telephoned the victim to say he bought the car July 29 in Georgiana from Keeton and the car’s engine overheated. The Tuscaloosa man identified Keeton through a photograph lineup as the man who sold him the car, police said.
On Sunday, state troopers stopped Keeton for a no-seat belt violation in Athens. Keeton admitted to the burglary and theft charges, police said.
More charges are possible in the case, police added.
