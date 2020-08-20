An Athens man was charged with taking two trucks and equipment from a business, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Bryant Hutto, 31, of 23036 Nick Davis Road, is accused of entering Ted's Car Center on U.S. 72 East on Aug. 6 and taking vehicle parts, a pressure washer, a weed trimmer and the keys to two vehicles, Johnson said.
Hutto and a friend later returned and took two trucks from the lot, Johnson said.
Johnson said Hutto was arrested Wednesday afternoon on warrants for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft, booked at the police department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail. His bail was set at $3,000, according to jail reports.
