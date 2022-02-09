Athens police are looking for a would-be bank robber who left the bank empty-handed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Police Department.
Police said a white male wearing a Nashville Predators hockey team cap, a gray T-shirt with the words Turkey Trot in orange letters, an Alabama face mask and blue jeans is the suspect who attempted to rob the Regions Bank on U.S. 72 East about 3:48 p.m. Wednesday. Bank officials said the suspect handed the teller a written note demanding money.
Authorities said the suspect left on foot traveling west from the bank.
Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the individual is asked to call 256-233-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.