ATHENS — A Russellville man was charged Tuesday with two counts of failing to register as an adult sex offender, according to Athens police.
Authorities said Kenneth Darant Newell, 50, 100 Mills Trailer Park, Lot 15, was charged when it was discovered he moved from his registered address in Athens without notifying local law enforcement.
Police said the second charge was filed when Newell failed to appear in person before local law enforcement every three months as required to verify all of his registration information.
He was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to Limestone County Jail with bail set at $30,000.
