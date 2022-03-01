The Athens Sewer Department has Spring Street closed today until 3 p.m. from Shaw Street to Hoffman Street to make sewer repairs.
Portion of Athens' Spring Street closed for sewer repairs
- By Erica Smith Staff Writer
